Sue Gray report on probe into Downing street lockdown parties received by UK PM Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been handed the long-awaited Sue Gray report into potential coronavirus rule-breaching parties in Downing Street.
Sue Gray’s investigation proves that rule-breaking parties took place inside No. 10. So, does this mean Boris Johnson lied when..
Boris Johnson promised to make changes to how Downing Street is run after the report found some behaviour was "difficult to..