Pop superstar couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together, with the R&B singer showing off her baby bump during a trip out in Harlem, New York City, at the weekend.
Pop superstar couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together, with the R&B singer showing off her baby bump during a trip out in Harlem, New York City, at the weekend.
'Umbrella' hitmaker Rihanna - who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky - shared her baby bump on social media as she..
RIHANNA is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.