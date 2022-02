Ex PM Theresa May demands answers from Johnson over Sue Gray

Theresa May accuses Boris Johnson of not having read or understood the Covid restrictions he imposed or thinking they didn't apply to Number 10 - in a heated exchange between the former and current prime minister in the House of Commons.

It follows the publication of Sue Gray's interim report into Downing Street parties allegedly held during Covid lockdown.

Report by Edwardst.

