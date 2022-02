The Jackass OG's talk stunts, sequels & new members

Hold onto your butts!

Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O unpack their favourite Jackass stunts while chatting about the crazy new #jackassforever movie.

Plus we here how much longer they can keep doing it Report by Sloanj.

