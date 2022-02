SNP Commons Leader Blackford brands Prime Minister a 'liar'

SNP House of Commons Leader Ian Blackford calls the prime minister a "liar" and argues he "misled the house".

When pushed to withdraw the comment by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, which constitutes unparliamentary language, he initially refuses before agreeing to say Johnson "inadvertently misled the house".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn