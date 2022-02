Introducing the world’s first gas-powered flying car

Klein Vision, a Slovakian aviation company, recently unveiled the “AirCar,” a gasoline-powered flying car that has passed the European Union’s tests for airworthiness.

Furthermore In June, the AirCar completed a 35-minute flight from the Slovakian city of Nitra to the capital of Bratislava, a journey of about 60 miles.

After landing at the airport in Bratislava, the vehicle switched to driving mode, a transition of roughly 3 minutes, and continued by road to downtown Bratislava.