JONAH | Session 1

The Book of Jonah is often named by atheists as the book they can’t believe.

How can a man survive in a fish for 3 days?

Is there archeological evidence of Nineveh?

In this series Michael will take you through the entire book of Jonah, verse by verse.

This first session will introduce you to Jonah, who he was and where he lived, and cover the first three verses in Chapter 1.