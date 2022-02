Charles enjoys a cuppa as he learns about splitting the atom

Prince Charles takes a moment to enjoy a cup of tea while he's given a tour of the UK Atomic Energy Authority in Oxfordshire.

Apart from learning about splitting the atom, he also gets an explainer on how the Joint European Torus, the world's most powerful nuclear fusion device, is leading the pursuit for sustainable, clean and efficient energy.

Report by Edwardst.

