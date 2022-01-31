Rafael Nadal Wins Australian Open

Rafael Nadal , Wins Australian Open.

Nadal was down two sets and faced a triple break point when he dug deep to turn the match around.

He secured a record 21st Grand Slam title at the end of 5 hours and 24 minutes.

The win puts the 35-year-old one major title ahead of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Neither Federer nor Djokovic competed in the Australian Open this year.

Federer recently had knee surgery, and Djokovic was deported from the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nadal is now the fourth man to win all of tennis' major competitions at least twice.

He even referred to the match as "without a doubt probably the biggest comeback of my tennis career.".

Tonight has been unforgettable.

I feel very lucky, Rafael Nadal, via ESPN