Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, made the announcement on Jan.

31 via Twitter.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19.

I'm feeling fine -- and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines.

Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, via Twitter.

Two of his children have also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Canada has one of the highest global vaccination rates.

Four out of five citizens are fully vaccinated.

Still, the nation faces a surge in cases due to Omicron as the government simultaneously attempts to quell protests over health restrictions.

Earlier this month, Trudeau and Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, implored Canadians to "hunker down" this winter.

The strain on the health care system is tremendous, and as much as we can do, all of us, individually, collectively, to decrease the pressure on the hospital system, our exhausted health care workers on the front line, I think that's really what we need to be focusing on, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, via CNN.

The prime minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, also tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020