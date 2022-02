Halo The Series

Halo The Series Trailer - Plot Synopsis: HALO is set to follow an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Danny Sapani, Bokeem Woodbine release date March 24, 2022 (on Paramount Plus)