Doctors Are Now Seeing These Strange COVID-19 Symptoms

Doctors Are Now Seeing These , Strange COVID-19 Symptoms. Typical COVID-19 symptoms include , cough, shortness of breath, headache, fatigue, fever, aches and a sore throat.

But 'Eat This, Not That' spoke with doctors to find out what other "uncommon symptoms" , are starting to present themselves.

1.

, Change in Voice.

According to Dr. Nicole Bundy, a Yale-trained rheumatologist, "Change in voice (typically hoarseness)... is thought secondary to the SARS-CoV-2 virus affecting the nerves that supply the vocal cords.".

2.

, Autonomic Dysfunction.

Dr. Bundy says, "This can lead to heart palpitations (commonly experienced as significant rise in heart rate following minimal exertion), orthostatic intolerance (dizziness or faintness when rising from a seated position), and unexplained fever, among others.".

3.

, GI Symptoms. Due to the fact that SARS-CoV-2 uses the ACE-2 receptor, the virus can cause additional symptoms such as gastrointestinal symptoms: abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, Dr. Javeed Siddiqui MD/MPH and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at TeleMed2U, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

4.

, Skin Changes.

Skin changes can occur in individuals with mild to moderate infection commonly manifesting flat, red rash covered with small bumps, discoloration of the fingers and toes and diffuse or localized hives.

, Dr. Javeed Siddiqui MD/MPH and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at TeleMed2U, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

5, Confusion.

Many have hypothesized this is due to hypoxemia, but even patients with mild to moderate illness have reported long term confusion.

, Dr. Javeed Siddiqui MD/MPH and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at TeleMed2U, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

6.

, Tinnitus (Ringing in the Ears).

While the side effect is still 'uncommon,' its sufferers are not as random as it would appear and they often have underlying risks in common.

, Dr. Hadassah Kupfer, Audiologist and Hearing Aid Specialist, via 'Eat This, Not That!'