Trudeau Tests + For COWARD-19 As Truckers Settle In FOR THE LONG HAUL! & Agent Provocateurs EXPOSED!

Justin Trudeau is triple vaxxed, has natural immunity, says he “feels fine” yet still tested positive for Covid-19(84) rather conveniently as we are currently in the midst of one of the largest protests Canada has ever seen.

Thousands of truckers and their supporters have descended onto the nations capital to peacefully protest Canada’s Draconian Covid restrictions but the mainstream media and the prime minister are focussing on one or two provocateurs (who are most likely agents of the state) to fully discredit the other 99.99% of the otherwise peaceful demonstrators.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also explaining the cognitive dissonance that is going on in society and most importantly what we can do about it moving forward to protect ourselves and our families from out of control tyrannical governments.