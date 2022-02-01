Denver, some other counties to drop 'mask or vax' requirement Friday for businesses

People will no longer be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to enter Denver businesses starting Friday, though the mask requirement will continue for schools and child care facilities, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Monday.
