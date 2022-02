Russia, U.S. clash at U.N. over Russian troop build-up

Russia and the United States on Monday (Jan.

31) had a public face-off at a U.N Security Council meeting over Russia's troop build-up at the Ukrainian border.

The U.S. and Britain also said they were prepared to punish Russian elites close to President Vladimir Putin with asset freezes and travel bans if Russia enters Ukraine.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.