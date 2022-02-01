Transcending Left vs. Right for Liberty (Audio)

The Mises Institute's Jeff Deist starts the show by commenting on the hysteria around "misinformation." Joining Jeff Deist is economist Hunter Hastings who calls in to discuss the pandemic's impact on the market; a less political and a more entrepreneurial-driven society; how people can start new businesses and implement basic economics; and more.

Also in the show, Michael Rectenwald calls in to talk about the growth of authoritarianism in the pandemic, the truckers' protest in Canada, the populist pushback against authoritarianism; Jordan Peterson's popularity; the attack on beauty; and more.

Plus, Ian Miller, author of Unmasked, joins the show to talk about the validity of wearing masks, the justification for mask mandates, whether wearing masks will be a permanent requirement for travel, and more.