Transcending Left vs. Right for Liberty (Audio)
The Mises Institute&apos;s Jeff Deist starts the show by commenting on the hysteria around &quot;misinformation.&quot; Joining Jeff Deist is economist Hunter Hastings who calls in to discuss the pandemic&apos;s impact on the market; a less political and a more entrepreneurial-driven society; how people can start new businesses and implement basic economics; and more.

Also in the show, Michael Rectenwald calls in to talk about the growth of authoritarianism in the pandemic, the truckers&apos; protest in Canada, the populist pushback against authoritarianism; Jordan Peterson&apos;s popularity; the attack on beauty; and more.

Plus, Ian Miller, author of Unmasked, joins the show to talk about the validity of wearing masks, the justification for mask mandates, whether wearing masks will be a permanent requirement for travel, and more.