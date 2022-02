Maintaining Tent Harmony Winter Camping (4k UHD)

Maintaining Tent Harmony Winter Camping can be a real challenge.

You do not want to annoy your tentmate and you certainly don’t want your tentmate crowding on you.

Patience is required when you are winter camping because there is so much more to do.

And it’s cold, so your patience won’t be the same as when in summer conditions.

I share some of my tricks on how to keep your tentmate happy so you have a great winter camping experience.