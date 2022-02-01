Protesters Rally at U.S.-Canada Border in Buffalo Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Protesters flocked to the U.S.-Canada border on Saturday, concerned about the COVID vaccine mandate.

"I can't visit my relatives now because of these mandates.

I'm not vaccinated," Frank Kolbmann said at the Rainbow Bridge.

It was a cry from those frustrated by the COVID vaccination requirements needed to cross into either country.

"It's beyond words that my own country won't allow me to visit my own family.

That's BS," Kolbmann said.

Back in October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started requiring the COVID vaccine for federal workers.

Last month, both Canada and the United States expanded the rule to include truckers.