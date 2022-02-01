A severe snowstorm has reached New York City, causing major traffic problems. According to a storm warning the National Weather Service issued shortly before, the city might face from 20 to 30 centimeters of snow.
New York City's new mayor, black de Blasio is arguably worse comrade Wilhelm.
New York City announced its vaccine mandate last year, and the new mayor has said it stays.