I turned We Don't Talk About Bruno into an anime opening

Hi everyone!

Welcome to my We Don't Talk About Bruno anime opening!

This is a fan reimagining that turns We Don't Talk About Bruno into an anime opening banger!

It is set to Jojo's Bizarre adventure just cause I thought the vibe would fit.

I hope Encanto and anime fans enjoy this Encanto/We Don't Talk About Bruno inspired anime opening I created for the movie!