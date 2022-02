MZTV 174 - 05/21/2019: All the Generations of the Eon of the Eons

There will be people born into Eon 5 who will never have known death.

Their lack of experience with degradation and evil will keep them from the supernal draughts of glory given to us, through Christ.

But they will learn from us as we regale them with stories of "the old days," when death reigned.

Remember, God is doing this for us, not to us.