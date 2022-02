Nehemiah 7:1-4 You Count for God - Nehemiah #7

In times of frustration some may ask, “What’s the point?” when it comes to the work we are called to do for God.

Nothing He calls us to do is small in His eyes.

It counts to Him.

Like those listed in Nehemiah 7:1-4; the vigilant gatekeepers, the singers that were the spiritual vitality and the work of the Levites (the minutia men), we are to be diligent and faithful even in the smallest things for God.