Wordle bought by New York Times | Popular word game to remain free | Oneindia News

Wordle, the web-based daily word game that has taken the internet by storm, has now been purchased by The New York Times.
Wordle will now be integrated into the New York Times’ games play.
#Wordle #NYT #WordGame
Wordle, the web-based daily word game that has taken the internet by storm, has now been purchased by The New York Times.
Wordle will now be integrated into the New York Times’ games play.
#Wordle #NYT #WordGame
‘The New York Times’ , Buys Wordle.
‘The New York Times’ , Buys Wordle.
The viral game gives users six guesses to..
Countdown word expert Susie Dent reflects on the sale of the popular online game Wordle to the New York Times.