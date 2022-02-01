THE TRUTH IS "CONSUMERISM" IS TOXIC & DAMAGING

We seem to have lost our way where happiness is concerned.

Over the last hundred years, we’ve become confused about how to create true joy in our lives and many are depressed and miserable for it.

Long hours of work to buy stuff that, truth be told, we really don’t need but feel compelled to purchase.

This fallacy of “consumerism equals satisfaction and contentment” didn’t just spring from out of nowhere.

Billions upon billions have been spent by the advertising industry to cultivate that myth and turn society into major consumers and materialistic people.