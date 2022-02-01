Black Dynamite: The Series Theme Song (Both Seasons Mashup) [A+ Quality]
Black Dynamite (TV Series) is an American adult animated television series based on the 2009 film of the same name, although the series follows a separate continuity, with some back-references to the film.

The series was announced shortly after the release of the film, the 10-minute pilot episode was released on Adult Swim Video on August 8, 2011, and the full series premiered on Cartoon Network&apos;s late night programming block, Adult Swim, on July 15, 2012.

It ended on January 10, 2015 with a total of 20 episodes.

Most episodes of the show were rated TV-MA (akin to the R rating of the movie itself).