Black Dynamite: The Series Theme Song (Both Seasons Mashup) [A+ Quality]

Black Dynamite (TV Series) is an American adult animated television series based on the 2009 film of the same name, although the series follows a separate continuity, with some back-references to the film.

The series was announced shortly after the release of the film, the 10-minute pilot episode was released on Adult Swim Video on August 8, 2011, and the full series premiered on Cartoon Network's late night programming block, Adult Swim, on July 15, 2012.

It ended on January 10, 2015 with a total of 20 episodes.

Most episodes of the show were rated TV-MA (akin to the R rating of the movie itself).