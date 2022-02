Upstate NY bus driver saves child from passing car

A Norwich City School District bus driver’s quick thinking recently prevented a student from being hit by a car.

Samantha Call grabbed the boy from behind as a car whizzes by the open doors of school bus.

The school bus was stopped on state Route 12 at 10:44 a.m.

April 26 with its stop arm out and red lights flashing, according William Loomis, the school district’s transportation supervisor.

Video courtesy Norwich City School District