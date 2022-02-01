Unpackaging & Review Of The Tackform Headrest Mount – 01/28/2022

Well, here it is, my first video for 2022, and just as I predicted in my “Wrapping Up 2021” video, the unpackaging & installation of the new Tackform 10.75” headrest camera mount would be my first video for 2022.

I don’t know why, but I just can’t get my camera’s focus to work right; might have an actual issue with the camera that warrants a warranty claim.

As explained in the video, I use the metal bars on my bed for a demonstration as it is more open and could get the angle that I simply couldn’t inside a car; I do ultimately show what it looks like inside a car.

I didn’t do a driving video as I wanted this video to be more about the unpackaging & review of the headrest mount; my other reason is that if I do a driving portion, now it’s more on the camera & its performance & not much to do the headrest mount that this video was meant to be about.