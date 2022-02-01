The Book of Boba Fett S01E02 - Reaction

Join my Patreon to support my channel and get early access to the movie & TV episode reactions, before they are posted to YouTube.
And join polls to choose what I react to next.
Join my Patreon to support my channel and get early access to the movie & TV episode reactions, before they are posted to YouTube.
And join polls to choose what I react to next.
Madison reacts to Chapter 4 of The Book of Boba Fett.
Join my Patreon to support my channel and get early access to the movie & TV episode reactions, before they are posted to..