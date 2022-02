Arunachal teenager was tortured by PLA in Chinese custody, alleges father | Oneindia News

The boy from Arunachal, Miram Taron, who was ‘abducted’ by the troopers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China allegedly went through physical and mental torture during his captivity.

His father, Opang Taron has alleged that his son was given electric shocks by the PLA #ArunachalBoy #MiramTaron #PLA