Promote Profit Publish Podcast Episode 182

Remember that anything you write will reflect on your reputation and how you want to be perceived.

Business communication in a world where everyone is online is a serious matter.

Look what happened to Jon Gruden and his email leaks.

Learn how to communicate safer with your host Juliet Clark and her guest Hanna Hasl-Kelchner.

Hanna is the founder and CEO of Business MO, LLC and the host of the Business Confidential Now podcast.

Learn how to communicate online properly.

Join in today's episode to discover the dangers of venting through email.