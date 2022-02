Inspection of a dead nuc of bees. January 2022. These bees were robbed out.

In this video I show a dead out.

They were robbed during a week of warm weather.

Then a cold snap hit and they starve to death.

Please visit Bamabees.com for queens.

This was a carniolan queen that I purchased to test.

I made the nuc in July.

These bees had plenty of pollen.