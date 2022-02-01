Episode 67 - How Many Laws are tooooo Many Laws

This episode goes into more discussion about how small laws have created a nanny state.

How fast we can drive, what we smoke, what business we can own, and this has all led to being required to take vaccines and wear masks.

When is enough going to be enough?

All of these public safety laws are complete garbage, and if we continue going down this path, we won't have any freedom left.

It's not difficult to understand, anyone who gives up liberty for security has NEITHER.

As always, let's talk about it...