Christianity, Reality and Truth

I speak a bit about certain people do not understanding that they interpret both the Bible and events (they believe they see things perfectly clearly and are unaffected by their beliefs, assumptions, and expectations from culture etc.

I also speak a bit about the concept of Truth from both the Greek and Hebrew Lexicon.

The talk is little rambling and side tracked, I will post a follow up video tomorrow covering some important points that got side tracked or not developed well in this video.