Live From America 2.1.22 @11am THEY WANT TRUMP IN JAIL BEFORE HE TAKES BACK THE WHITEHOUSE!

George Soros helped kill his own kind and now criticizes the CCP - Two DA's are doing everything they can to jail Trump but it will blow up in their faces - Ronna McDaniel is getting destroyed by the Republican base - Truckers vs SWAT team - WI company loses 40K customers after going WOKE - AOC threatens to leave Twitter...NOBODY CARESSSSA