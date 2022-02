American Patriotic Song (Instrumental) My Country, 'Tis of Thee

"My Country, 'Tis of Thee", also known as "America", is an American patriotic song, whose lyrics were written by Samuel Francis Smith.

The melody used is the same as that of the national anthem of the United Kingdom, "God Save the Queen", arranged by Thomas Arne.

The song served as one of the de facto national anthems of the United States (along with songs like "Hail, Columbia") before the adoption of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the official U.S. national anthem in 1931.