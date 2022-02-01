God is good all the time 427: The Truth at the Heart of Worship

Yes I again take a look at worship and how it tends to be done today.

What is the heart of worship?

Is it the message, or the music or the moving of the Spirit among the people?

Is it just one of those things or are they instruments to get to the heart of worship...which is the focus on God!

All the other things if they are there is great...But if the focus is truly not on God and praising and thanking and learning what GOD wants us to learn then it is just loud noises and seeking attention for those that are doing it.

Join me as I look at the truth at the heart of worship