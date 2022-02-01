2nd French Secret Space Program “20 & back” witness emerges

At age eight, David Rousseau was recruited into a secret space program jointly run by the US and France, and served for 20 years before being age-regressed and returned back in time to 1981.

In this first interview for an English-speaking audience, David explains how an alien abduction at age six first brought him to the attention of secret space program authorities.

He was recognized to have exceptional psychic and intuitive abilities which led to him accepting an offer by an American general, who spoke French, to join a joint secret space program.