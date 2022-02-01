Rent Costs Across America Leap Higher As Occupancy Rates Hit Peak

In the last year, the cost of renting an apartment in the United States has risen a staggering 12%.

According to Poynter, that rent increase is enough to neutralize any modest raise that people may have received in the last year.

Poynter notes, when rent prices go up, they typically rarely go back down.

The rent hike comes as apartment occupancy rates have also hit new highs.

Rent has opened 2022 in much the way it spent 2021 - setting a new all-time high.

Zumper, Rental marketplace website

The median one-bedroom rent on Zumper’s National Index rose to $1,374 (or roughly 0.000112 of a Bored Ape) this month, which is 12% higher year-over-year.

The median two-bedroom rose to $1,698, a 14.1% year-over-year rise, Zumper, Rental marketplace website, via Poynter.

According to Poynter, the old standard of a person spending about 30% of their gross income on rent may no longer apply to today's economy.

Even before the recent price increase, 45% of households making between $30,000 and $45,000 spent more than 30% of their income on rent.

That standard was a calculation based on 1969 public housing regulations.

In 2020, some cities reportedly saw slight dips in rental costs, but that was mostly due to people losing their jobs and moving in with others.

At that time, the apartment vacancy rate jumped to twice what it is today