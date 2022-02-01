Tesla Recalls Nearly 54,000 Vehicles That May Run Stop Signs

The automaker is recalling 53,822 vehicles in the U.S. that have the Full Self-Driving (Beta) software installed.

Reuters reports the software may instruct some models to perform "rolling stops" instead of stopping completely, which poses safety concerns at intersections.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

2017-2022 Model 3 cars and 2020-2022 Model Y compact SUVs.

The NHTSA said the software may also allow vehicles to completely drive through four-way stop intersections without stopping at all.

According to the administration, Tesla will issue an over-the-air software update to disable the "rolling stop" feature.

As of Jan.

27, Tesla said it did not know of any crashes or warranty claims related to the recall.

Tesla has also recently been investigated by the NHTSA for its "Passenger Play" feature, which has since been altered to only function when parked, .

And its Autopilot driver assistance system that resulted in about a dozen crashes