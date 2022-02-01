Tucker Carlson

And there's no more fearful despot in the world than Justin Trudeau of Canada.

Over the span of just a few years, Trudeau has turned a nation long famous for Molson and sled dogs in niceness into a relentlessly punitive surveillance state.

People have long whispered, in dead seriousness, that Justin Trudeau is the biological son of Fidel Castro.

You could laugh it off, but now it's becoming pretty easy to believe.

Trudeau has used systematically COVID to short circuit democracy in Canada and to end organized Christianity there.