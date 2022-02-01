Tucker Carlson
And there&apos;s no more fearful despot in the world than Justin Trudeau of Canada.

Over the span of just a few years, Trudeau has turned a nation long famous for Molson and sled dogs in niceness into a relentlessly punitive surveillance state.

People have long whispered, in dead seriousness, that Justin Trudeau is the biological son of Fidel Castro.

You could laugh it off, but now it&apos;s becoming pretty easy to believe.

Trudeau has used systematically COVID to short circuit democracy in Canada and to end organized Christianity there.