Excerpt of Bill Maher on January 28, 2022 edition of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher

Bill Maher castigates Democrats for allowing Far-Left extremism to run rampant.

Why aren't regular folks, average liberals, calling out the insanity?

They are afraid to.

That thin-skinned shallowness is one of the many problems of liberalism.

Though Bill Maher does not yet see that liberalism is what gives rise to the lunacy he is now complaining about and ridiculing, he deserves credit for calling out its excesses and inviting viewers to think more critically.