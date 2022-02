SITUATION UPDATE 2/1/22

2020 ELECTION STING, ROCKEFELLER CLAN ON THE RUN, ALLIANCE HUNTING THEM DOWN, MACRON IN HIDING BECAUSE HE’S SCARED OF THE TRUCKERS, TRUCKER CONVOYS GO GLOBAL, FIGHTING FOR FREEDOM, NEW WUHAN VIRUS, FIAT DOLLAR, VAX DAMAGE REVEALED, EQ’S, UNDERGROUND EXPLOSIONS NYC, UFO/PORTAL, RUSSIA/UKRAINE AND MORE.