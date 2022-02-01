Killing Eve Season 4

Killing Eve Season 4 Trailer HD - Nothing lasts forever.

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer premieres February 27th on BBC America and AMC+.

Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.

Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw