A Week in Paradise Movie

A Week in Paradise Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Seeking solace from a failed marriage, Maggie (Malin Akerman) escapes to the Caribbean for a much-needed reset.

While staying at her cousin Fiona’s (Connie Nielsen) secluded resort, she meets Sam (Philip Winchester), the hotel's charming chef, and begins to imagine a new life for herself.

But, her old life soon comes barging back in and threatens her newfound happiness.