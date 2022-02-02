Last Survivors Movie Clip - What Are You Doing

Last Survivors Movie Clip - What Are You Doing - Plot synopsis: Last Survivors takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Troy (Stephen Moyer) raises his now grown son, Jake (Drew Van Acker), in a perfect wooded utopia thousands of miles away from the decayed cities.

When Troy is severely wounded, Jake is forced to travel to the outside world to find life-saving medicine.

Ordered to kill anyone he encounters, Jake defies his father by engaging in a forbidden relationship with a mysterious woman, Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone).

As Jake continues this dangerous affair, Troy will stop at nothing to get rid of Henrietta and protect the perfect utopia he created.

Starring Drew Van Acker, Stephen Moyer and Alicia Silverstone Directed by Drew Mylrea Release Date: 2/4/2022