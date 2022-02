INCARNATION Movie

INCARNATION Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The story follows a struggling young couple chasing the American dream only to realize their worst nightmare when they discover a demonic spirit in their new home.

Mammon is the biblical word for the worship of wealth, and the couple discover that getting rich can come at a hefty price.

Director: Isaac Walsh Writers: Tyler Clair Smith, Isaac Walsh Stars: Michael Madsen, Taye Diggs, Jessica Uberuaga