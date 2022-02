Jujutsu Kaisen Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Yuta Okkotsu is haunted by the spirit of his childhood friend Rika, who died in a traffic accident.

Her spirit no longer appears as the sweet girl he called his beloved.

Instead, her spirit has been cursed and she manifests as a monstrous entity who protects him against his will.

US Release Date: March 18, 2022 Starring: Megumi Ogata,Kana Hanazawa, Yuichi Nakamura Directed By: Sunghoo Park