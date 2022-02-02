I Want You Back Movie (2022) - Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood

I Want You Back Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments -- marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs -- until their respective partners dumped them.

Horrified to learn that the loves of their lives have already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results.

Directed by Jason Orley starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Jami Gertz, Midori Francis, Isabel May, Dylan Gelula, Mason Gooding, Pete Davidson release date February 11, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)