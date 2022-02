Drones for Emergency Rescues of Humans

European emergency services are being trained on how to use consumer drones in rescue operations and emergencies, including chemical spills, car accidents and widespread fires.

Ireland's Donegal Mountain Rescue Team has been using advanced drone software to help coordinate search and rescue missions in remote areas, while the Greater Copenhagen Fire Department in Denmark will be taught how to use drones to combat fires, chemical accidents and pile ups in both urban and over-water conditions.