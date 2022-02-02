HELPING ANIMALS IN THE WILD

There are many ways we can help animals living in the wild and save them from the harms that they face in nature.

In the long term, the only way they will eventually get the help they need is by us raising awareness of the plight of wild animals and the discrimination they suffer.

But there are helpful things that can be done for them in the short term, too.

Some people may want wild animals to be helped yet fear that we lack the knowledge to do it properly, and that we would do more harm than good.

Fortunately, though, there are ways we can help animals using our current knowledge.

There are already many examples we can draw upon.

Many involve helping certain animals individually.

Others involve helping large groups of animals, which can be done in scientifically informed ways in order to ensure that no negative consequences occur.

Eventually, research on this problem could be established in academia, which could provide us with much better information on the best ways of helping animals living in the wild.

Unfortunately, most people are still unaware of the different ways in which animals can be helped and are, in fact, currently being helped.1 We will now see some examples.